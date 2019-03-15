Hoof prints

Sue Robisch

Leaving imprints on hearts and lives. That is what Little Hooves and Big Hearts does for those who are fortunate enough to experience the healing therapy from the miniature horses and their handlers. These gentle, intelligent animals are specially-trained therapy horses and they are the faces of this not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization located in Oracle, Arizona. LHBH is in the business of changing the lives of children and adults with special needs.

Those of you, SaddleBrooke residents, who read this publication were introduced to LHBH six years ago by way of my articles, telling you our story and what we have to offer to the greater Tucson area. Many of you responded with your generosity of heart and have become volunteers for this amazing organization. Others have reached out to us in other ways and we, LHBH and SaddleBrooke, have developed a connection.

Because you have expressed an interest in who we are and what we do and because we are grateful for your participation, we want to tell you about a special event we are having to formally introduce Little Hooves and Big Hearts to the Tucson community.

Hoofprints, a Western-themed evening benefitting Little Hooves and Big Hearts, is happening Saturday evening, May 4, 2019. The evening features a barbecue dinner with a special performance by country western singer, Lee Ann Womack. The goal for the evening is to tell the story of Little Hooves and Big Hearts and the extraordinary work they do. The venue for the evening is the Oasis at Wildhorse Ranch in Tucson.

If you have been involved in some way with LHBH or if you just want to know more about us, we invite you to spend this evening with us. Tickets are $75 and must be purchased in advance as seating is limited. For more information or to purchase tickets contact Lou or Sue Robisch, SaddleBrooke residents, at lsrobisch@yahoo.com or 520-818-2251, or call Janet Walker at 520-400-9318. We look forward to seeing you there.