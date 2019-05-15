Honoring the Teacher of the Year

Barbara Barr

It’s hard to find ways to thank our teachers who make such a difference in the lives of our children. Each year the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke tries to thank the top teacher in the Oracle School District. Annually, the club works with the Superintendent to select the Teacher of the Year.

This year’s Teacher of the Year is seventh and eighth grade reading teacher, Allison Hendrix. Allison is a 19-year veteran of the Oracle School District. Her Principal/Superintendent, Crystle Nehmeyer, shared stories about the teacher which demonstrated her amazing influence on the lives of her students.

