Front Page, September 2019

Hikers To Help Set New 800 Mile Record

Arizona Trail marker. Photo by Elisabeth Wheeler.

Elisabeth Wheeler
Is it possible to complete the whole Arizona National Scenic Trail in a day? Not by one individual, but if hundreds of hikers, bikers and equestrian riders travel on every segment of the 800-mile trail on Oct. 12, it can be done. If successful in this effort, it will be the first time a national scenic trail has been completed in 24 hours. A year ago, an effort to complete the entire trail in a day was 94% successful.
The SaddleBrooke Hiking Club is encouraging members to participate in this historic effort on the Oracle Passage. The club will lead two separate groups. Hiking group A will trek four miles round-trip from Webb Road to the American Flag Ranch where they will enjoy a tour of the historic American Flag Ranch House before returning to Webb Road. Hiking group B will cover 8.6 miles from American Flag Ranch trailhead to the Tiger Mine Road trailhead. The groups will join in for a celebration after the hikes, with donations of refreshments appreciated.
To sign up for this special event, email Elisabeth Wheeler at hikerelisabeth@gmail.com for the four-mile hike and Ray Peale at ray.peale@gmail.com for the 8.6-mile hike. Hikers will depart from MountainView parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Driver donation is $4. For more information, contact Elisabeth Wheeler at 520-818-5182.