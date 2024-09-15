Hikers Replace SaddleBrooke Overlook Flag

Tattered flag on Dome Rock (photo by Jeff Love) The restored flag flies above SaddleBrooke. (Photo by Jeff Love)

Jeff Love

One of our new SaddleBrooke Hiking Club members recently noticed that the American flag overlooking SaddleBrooke was badly shredded. Kris Brown suggested to me that he and I hike up to the overlook above Arroyo Way to replace the damaged flag.

“What about snakes?” I asked hesitantly. “No problem,” Kris replied. Then he let me lead the way across the Canada del Oro Wash and up the Dome Rock Trail.

A short way into our hike, I almost stepped on a three-foot rattlesnake. Yikes! A little before reaching the double-crested saguaro, we took a spur north to the flag that overlooks SaddleBrooke One. Kris replaced the flag and also added a new solar-powered light. After a short break on this warm, humid morning, we left the overlook and took an alternate trail east.

We were able to view Double Beauty saguaro cacti from above and then briefly joined the Lower Dome Extension Trail back to the Dome Trail. We passed Double Beauty as we headed down the Dome Trail and back to the trailhead at Arroyo Way. No more snakes.

The next time you look up to this new flag, think of Kris’ generosity.