Hikers head to Brown Mountain

Karen Gray

On a beautiful cool morning in late January, a group of hikers took off to hike in the Tucson Mountains. The destination was Brown Mountain – a hike with beautiful views in every direction. The trail goes up and down three times and is a nice aerobic workout in addition to the wonderful views. The group stopped several times to take in the views and look at some of the geological features then stopped for lunch in the San Juan Cruz picnic area with dessert (yummy cookies) provided by Jack Jeffery’s wife Chris. We all thank you, Chris! The return trip was a desert walk along the alluvial fan around the mountain. The weather was perfect – a cool start, warming up as the morning went on, but never hot. Several on the hike had not been in the Tucson Mountains and enjoyed the day for that reason as well.