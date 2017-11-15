Hikers enjoy fall picnic

Sue Bush

Eighty-five members of the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club gathered at Catalina State Park on Friday, October 6 for the fall picnic meeting. Each year the club holds a picnic in the fall and the spring and members can do a hike beforehand or just come for the food and conversation. Before lunch Dave Corrigan, club president, talked about the upcoming events for the hiking club and thanked club volunteers for their efforts in making the club so successful. Hiking guide Elisabeth Wheeler was awarded the 2017 Hiking Club Award for her many contributions to the club. Susan Hollis spoke about the upcoming hiking trip to the Grand Canyon April 30 to May 4 and encouraged members to make their lodging reservations now. Following the meeting and raffle, everyone enjoyed fried chicken along with salads and desserts supplied by attendees.

Members of the picnic committee who planned the event included Mary Jo Swartzberg, Elaine Fagan, La Verne Kyriss, Kathy Madore, Lissa White, Joyce Mauriczi, Pat Morris, Harriett Pearson and Martha Hackworth. For more information about the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club, look on the club website.