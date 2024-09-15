Hearing Vibes – September 2024

Discussion Group

Who We Are:

We are SaddleBrooke residents who recognize the need in our community for a caring place of support and education for those experiencing hearing loss and those beginning to research this topic for themselves or a loved one.

What We Do:

(1) Discuss issues we face, learn tips and solutions, receive handout educational materials, and offer guidance and encouragement. Occasionally, an audiology doctoral student from the University of Arizona will be a guest, also hearing technology reps.

(2) Submit articles for the SaddleBrooke newspapers covering hearing loss topics and personal testimonials from members of our community about their hearing loss journey.

(3) Sponsor periodic “Hearing Night Out” community-wide presentations by local audiologists.

(4) Advocate for better technical support in SaddleBrooke facilities for those living with hearing loss.

Meetings:

Meetings are held the second Friday monthly at 10 a.m. in the Sonoran Room at the MountainView clubhouse.

Questions:

Jennifer Jefferis at [email protected] or Lyle Larson at [email protected]

Did You Know?

• Only one in five people who would benefit from a hearing aid actually uses one.

• Hearing loss has been shown to negatively impact nearly every dimension of the human experience, including physical health, emotional and mental health, perceptions of mental acuity, social skills, family relationships, and self-esteem.

• New findings linking cognitive decline to even minimal hearing loss suggest that we could do a lot to protect our brains if we protect our hearing.

• Hearing loss is now known to be the largest modifiable risk factor for developing dementia, exceeding that of smoking, high blood pressure, lack of exercise, and social isolation.

Taken from The New York Times article “For Better Brain Health, Preserve Your Hearing” and The Hearing Loss Association of America.

Tinnitus

Tim Gaule

I am a member of the SaddleBrooke Hearing Discussion Group. Our group meets at 10 a.m. on the second Friday of every month in the Sonoran Room at the MountainView clubhouse. In this month’s article I would like to briefly discuss tinnitus. Tinnitus (pronounced “tin-NITE-us” or “TIN-ne-tus”) is the medical term for ringing in the ears, even though no external sound is present. I suffer from Ménière’s disease. One of the symptoms of Ménière’s is tinnitus. Fortunately, while I still have profound hearing loss, I no longer suffer from tinnitus.

Tinnitus is most often described as a ringing in the ears. However, in my case, I didn’t hear a ringing but, rather, a buzzing sound. When I first discussed tinnitus with my doctor, I mentioned that I understood tinnitus to be ringing in the ears, but I was hearing a buzzing sound not a ring. He told me that individuals with tinnitus hear a phantom noise in their ears. In some cases, it may sound like ringing, but it may also sound like buzzing, roaring, clicking, hissing, or humming.

My doctor explained that one of the common causes of tinnitus is when the hair cells that are part of the cochlea get damaged and the brain doesn’t receive the signals it’s expecting. In the normal hearing process, sound waves travel through the ear canal to the middle and inner ear where the hair cells in the cochlea transform sound waves into electrical signals that then travel to the brain’s auditory cortex via the auditory nerve. However, when the signals aren’t received, this stimulates abnormal activity in the brain, which results in the illusion of sound, or tinnitus.

Some people aren’t very bothered by tinnitus. For others, tinnitus can disrupt their daily lives. When I was suffering from tinnitus, it was difficult to sleep because of the constant buzzing in my ear. If you have tinnitus that bothers you, see your doctor or audiologist, especially if you also have hearing loss or dizziness in association with tinnitus. Your doctor may be able to improve your tinnitus by treating the underlying cause.

Most individuals who have tinnitus also have hearing loss. In this case, tinnitus can often be successfully treated with hearing aids. The benefit of hearing aids is, with the sound amplification provided by them, they can stimulate the auditory system sufficiently and reduce the perception of tinnitus. I know that when I was suffering from tinnitus, I did get relief when I was wearing my hearing aids.

Another way of treating tinnitus is with sound therapy. White noise, nature sounds, or ambient soundscapes can help distract your brain and reduce your tinnitus symptoms.

If you have questions or would like to discuss this topic further, I invite you to attend one of our monthly meetings. We oftentimes have a student audiologist from the University of Arizona join us at our meetings. You can contact me at [email protected].