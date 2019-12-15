Health Night Out – What’s new in cardiology December 16

Phyllis Ketring

What’s new in cardiology?

Interventional cardiologists rank among the world’s foremost authorities on cardiovascular disease and its treatment. December’s presenter at Health Night Out, Dr. Hoang Thai, is an interventional cardiologist. He will discuss some of the newest treatments for heart disease: lasers to open blocked arteries; wireless sensors for heart failure; valve replacement without surgery; leadless pacemakers, and more.

Dr. Thai specializes in complex interventional cases such as patients with impaired heart function and those suffering from cardiogenic shock. He also performs high risk cardiac interventions such as reopening chronic total occlusion, or left main interventions in those patients who have been turned down for bypass surgery due to increased risk.

Dr. Thai earned his medical degree at the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He also did his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at the U of A College of Medicine. He earned a fellowship in Cardiovascular Medicine and is a member of the medical staff of Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.

His interest in medicine was inspired by his physician-father, and he appreciates the immediate results often experienced with cardiac intervention in acute patients. Dr. Thai enjoys the intellectual side of cardiology which allows him to be continually involved in research and new technology. He believes that an informed patient, working in partnership with the doctor, creates the best results.

The Health and Wellness Committee is pleased to host this highly skilled and respected physician on Monday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.

Health Night Out is a free educational presentation brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly skilled local doctors about a wide variety of health issues.

The MountainView Bar and Grill offers a limited menu selection on Mondays, so enjoy dinner there before attending the presentation.