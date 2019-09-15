Health Night Out – September 23

What is the difference between inflammatory and mechanical disease? The pain is the same as it hurts in the same places. The symptoms could fit two or three different diagnoses. How can you tell if you have rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis? Could it be something else entirely?

Autoimmune disorders can be hard to diagnose and even more complicated to treat. Health Night Out is pleased to feature a physician who specializes in rheumatology, internal medicine and other autoimmune disorders on Monday, Sept. 23, at the MountainView Ballroom at 7:00 p.m.

Dr. Augusto Posadas concentrates primarily on autoimmune and “true” inflammatory disorders. His patients travel from as far away as New Mexico to seek his treatment. Located centrally in the Tucson community, he serves patients from SaddleBrooke, Oro Valley, Vail, Green Valley, Phoenix, and outlying areas in Arizona.

If he feels that conditions and symptoms could be better treated by a primary care doctor or another physician, Dr. Posadas will forward care recommendations rather than leave someone in limbo regarding treatment plans.

Affiliated with TMC Healthcare, Arizona Community Physicians is Arizona’s largest and most successful physician-owned medical group. Dr. Posadas is passionate about helping his patients improve their quality of life and he goes the extra mile to be sure they are on the right track. In the field of autoimmune disorders, effective patient-physician communication is essential.

Dr. Posadas completed his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in rheumatology at the University of Arizona Medical Center. He practices in the Tucson area where he is a single father to two beautiful daughters and is very involved in their lives. He is also an excellent cook who loves to travel.

Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly-skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.

MountainView Bar and Grill will be open on Monday night so you can enjoy a casual dinner before attending Health Night Out in the ballroom.