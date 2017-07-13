Health Night Out: Center for Venous Disease

Phyllis Ketring

Venous disease is a medical condition that affects nearly 50 to 80 million Americans. Over 20 to 30 million people have varicose veins and six million suffer from swelling of the lower legs. Despite this, venous disease remains a low priority for many doctors.

The Center for Venous Disease was founded in 2006 to address the diagnosis and treatment of venous disease. In the past, people were often asked to live with it or consider invasive vein stripping. Today more therapeutic options exist.

Without treatment, those with the disease may experience symptoms such as swollen legs, skin damage and debilitating ulcers.

Dr. Thomas Elliott is a General and Vascular Surgeon who has been practicing in Tucson, Arizona for 31 years. He has dedicated his entire career to the treatment of vascular problems. He embraces technological advances and was one of the first surgeons to perform minimally invasive venous procedures in Tucson. He graduated from the University of Arizona, Magna Cum Laude, and completed his medical training at UCLA. He returned to Tucson to complete his General Surgery internship and residency as well as his fellowship in Vascular Surgery.

The Center for Venous Disease is built on the foundation of staff and patient education. Certified Medical Assistants and Clinical Educators Alicia Dancil and Alfonso Saenz are both graduates of Pima Community College and active members of the Medical Assistant and Phlebotomy programs there. Dancil and Saenz serve as the team’s key communicators and educators as well as medical assistants.

This presentation will focus on clinical education about venous disease, varicose veins and associated symptoms. It will include therapeutic options, diagnostic ultrasound and minimally invasive radiofrequency ablation. A representative from Medtronics will explain the “Closurefast Procedure,” an outpatient procedure with rapid recovery.

SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness is pleased to host the Center for Venous Disease on Monday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom.

Health Night Out is a free educational presentation for residents of SaddleBrooke One and Two, The Preserve and SaddleBrooke Ranch and is brought to you by SaddleBrooke Health and Wellness. It offers a unique opportunity to learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a wide variety of health issues.

The MountainView Bistro will offer a special healthy menu selection for Health Night Out, so enjoy dinner at The Bistro before attending the presentation. Watch your email for menu details.