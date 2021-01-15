Grief Support in 2021

Kristina R. Turner

The GriefShare Ministry of Community Church at SaddleBrooke is holding ongoing special educational and support seminars for people who are grieving. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the loss of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend.

These DVD seminars feature nationally respected counselors and grief experts and real-life stories of people who have suffered loss. After the video you will spend time in a small group discussing the concepts of healthy grief recovery which were presented.

Many grieving people find that they are only beginning the work of healing when friends and family have returned to their daily life routines. This is an opportunity to be around people who understand what you are feeling. You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and will feel better prepared to face the days to come with hope, and a measure of peace and assurance.

These seminars will be held on select Sundays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. from Jan. 10 through March 29, 2021.

For information and reservations, contact Cari Block at 858-243-3747 or by email at cari.block@me.com, Stuart Bridges at 661-972-4310 or by email at sfbridges1@gmail.com. For more information, visit the website www.Griefshare.org/groups/123351.