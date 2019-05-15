Grand Opening of Dog Park June 8

Dog Park members have much to celebrate and will do a grand reopening Saturday, June 8.

All SaddleBrooke residents and their well-behaved four-legged friends (on leash this day with current rabies vaccinations, please) are invited to check out the renovated small and large dog parks. And we have a place for our senior dogs, too!

The old sod was removed, crews came in and dug down six inches to remove the old soil (kalachi) and brought in new soil and sod. The average life of a dog park with sod is eight years.

“The volunteers had managed to keep the park going from the original laid in 2013, but the grass simply had no base in which to grow and the parks were more mud than grass,” said Kathleen Dunbar, president of the SaddleBrooke Dog Park. “We can’t wait for our members and their dogs to play again in the grass.” New sprinkler heads were installed, and a tree was planted in the small dog park in remembrance of June Cullen, a long-time dog park member who recently passed.

If you have a dog and are interested in exploring the park, they will have a Membership Booth open to answer your questions and sign you up. The cost is $100 a calendar year. The park is supported by membership, sponsors, donations and volunteers.

The park will have agility demonstrations by the Complete Canine, and owner, Jeremy Brown, will allow you to run your dog on the course. The park also offers obedience classes with Brown, and recently two dog park graduates also passed their Canine Good Citizenship Certification. Brown will demonstrate what a dog must know to complete this certification, why it is important and the benefit to the owner.

The park is also celebrating the completion of the ramp off the ballpark parking lot into the park. This was a joint project with the SaddleBrooke TWO Board and the Dog Park sharing in the expense. It will now be easy for members to park their vehicle in the ball park parking and enter the park on the “Wild Side” of the dog park. This is an easy way to enter for large dog owners and for those attending dog training classes.

For a complete listing of times and activities please go to the website www.saddlebrookedogpark.com.