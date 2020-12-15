Glass Art Club Announces Fall and Early Winter Classes

Beth Longman

The Glass Art Club members were in full swing having fun and being creative when upon the arrival of the pandemic, everything was shut down in mid-March. Members were pleased when the Turquoise Room reopened in mid-June, and since then dedicated club members have been using the room to work on creative and exciting personal projects. We are now happy to announce that glass fusing classes are back at the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts and Craft Center! We are starting back slowly due to the ongoing pandemic situation, and class sizes are limited to accommodate the necessary precautions. Classes in making fused jewelry, 3-D flowers, and lantern inserts are some of the upcoming offerings. Contact us soon to make sure you get registered for the classes that you want!

Of course, when classes are not in session, the Turquoise Room remains open for all club members on Mondays from 9 a.m. to noon, and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you’ve been wanting to get your creativity going again, now’s the time!

Club members are reminded that the 2021 annual dues of $15 are now due, and you now have the ability to pay your dues via our website using PayPal. You may also stop by the Turquoise Room during our assigned hours to pay your dues (credit cards are accepted if you pay in person).

Look for an overview of the Glass Art Club of SaddleBrooke in the Club Corner in the December 2020 edition of For the Record.

You can find more information about the club and the full class schedule on our website at www.glassartsb.com, or email us at glassart@glassartsb.com. Watch the website for updates to our class schedule!