Get ready to end summer

Linda Lewis

Our hot summer season is coming to an end and it is time to begin thinking about all the wonderful activities we have being offered here in SaddleBrooke. One of the best combines both the physical and mental components we need to stay healthy. That activity is Square Dancing! Square dancers have more fun per “square” minute than it is possible to put into words. In SaddleBrooke we have approximately 100 folks who laugh and enjoy each other’s company while gaining real benefit from the movement and thought that goes into this recreational activity.

Our Give Us A Whirl (GUAW) demonstration and classes will begin on Sunday, October 8. This gathering will be an introduction with some fun chances to join in. This is a totally free and fun activity. The following week will begin formal lessons, the first two of which will be free; three free weeks of getting to learn all about square dancing and actually learning some of the basic calls.

Wow! Three weeks of fun with a wonderful group of SaddleBrooke HOA 1 HOA 2 and Ranch folks and it is all free. These three weeks can get you well on the way to learning a whole new activity right here in the SaddleBrooke MountainView Ballroom. There will be more notices in SaddleBrooke publications in the coming months, but now is the time to start planning. We will also be more than happy to have you come and watch any Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom. Observing the fun is sure to convince you that this is something you will want to try.

Square dancing is an activity you can enjoy and participate in all over the world. Square dancing is always called in English so language is no barrier (although it can be challenging to understand calls from Japanese or Swiss callers). We in SaddleBrooke are great travelers and this will add one more component to your world. Square dancing is a wonderful introduction to many different people and cultures.

Square dancing is not aerobic but you do keep moving during each set. We take a break between each set and there is plenty of time for socializing. Even if you have never danced before, or maybe remember your sixth grade experience with less than fond memories, this is a different time and we square dancers are convinced that this will become one of your favorite SaddleBrooke activities.

Please come join us for Give Us A Whirl on October 8 in the MountainView Ballroom. You will probably see some people you already know and we know you will make many new friends.

For more information or to sign up – bob at bobwhite@wbhsi.net or Randy at rbregnier@gmail.com. Check out our website at www.saddleBrookesquares.com.