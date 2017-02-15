From president to founder

Barbara Johnson

I know it’s usually the other way around – the founder of an organization then becomes president of it; however, Char Crossman did it the other way around! She was president of the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners for 2016 and now in 2017 she has won the Founder’s Cup. For the past 26 years we have had a tournament in January in honor of those 39 ladies who got together to form the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners. It started as just ladies who gathered for golf and then stayed for lunch and then the group grew and developed from there. It was originally called the Liz Carlson Memorial Tournament, because Liz was one of the original founders.

After a good round of golf in picture-perfect weather, we gathered in the Agave Lounge for a delicious lunch and prizes. Our new President Maria Byers welcomed all and introduced the new members of the Committee and Special Event Chairs. We were joined by our Pros Bernie Eaton and Troy Jewkes and Bernie told us about the many special fun events he has planned for us this year. Then Maria made a special announcement – Coyote Golf has now become our sponsor! We truly want to thank them for giving us this honor of their donation – what a wonderful thing for them to do! Maria’s announcement of their support made it a perfect day.

We have many more great events coming up. We will be joining with the SBWGA-18 group for the Cancer Tournament on January 31. This event, organized by the 18ers, combines the two groups to benefit a tremendous cause – fighting childhood cancer. The golf game – a Make Your Own Foursome format for both nine and 18 holes, is followed by lunch, raffle prizes, door prizes and a special guest speaker from the foundation we are supporting. Next we will host the annual Across the Brooke Tournament on February 14. This is a fun activity where we join our sister Lady Niners from MountainView for special games and great camaraderie.