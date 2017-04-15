Fred Dianda and Gary Powers go undefeated

Joseph F. Giammarino

Pool Players of the Brooke, we would like to thank our generous sponsors La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant and Xpert Automotive in Catalina.

On March 25, 2017 Pool Players of the Brooke hosted a Scotch Doubles 8-Ball Tournament.

Tournament Directors were Dominic Borland and Joe Giammarino. The following field of 14 players gathered to play competitive 8-Ball and after a blind draw the seven partners were Jim “Shooter” Fabio and Jay “The Shamrock Shooter” Clary, Tom “Ski” Kaliski and Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, Tom “Half Jacket” Barrett and Richard “Loose Rack” Galant (Ranch), Jim “The Artist” Morris and Dominic “The Doctor” Borland, Randy “Thin Man” Smith and Janette “The Archer” Borland, Fred “The Baker” Dianda and Gary “Bushwhacker” Powers, Karl “English” Knight (Ranch) and Dan “Oh No!” Stebbins.

A Pool Players of The Brooke First

Janette “The Archer” Borland, a member of Pool Players of the Brooke and also the SaddleBrooke Sharkettes, is the first women to play in a PPB sanctioned tournament. We applaud you, Janette, for your courage; you held your own in this competition. We hope to see you and other Sharkettes participate in the future.

Results: First: Fred “The Baker” Dianda and Gary “Bushwhacker” Powers; Second, Tom “Half Jacket” Barrett and Richard “Loose Rack” Galant (Ranch)

Recap: Fred “The Baker” Dianda and Gary “Bushwhacker” Powers’ road to undefeated victory started by sending Jim “The Artist” Morris and Dominic “The Doctor” Borland to the loser’s bracket after a hard fought two to one win in a 45 minute marathon 8-Ball match. Their next opponent was Richard “Loose Rack” Galant and Tom “Half Jacket” Barrett. Fred and Gary sent them to the loser’s bracket with ease. Karl “English” Knight and Dan “Oh No!” Stebbins were next up and their fate was no different than Fred and Gary’s other opponents; they were defeated and sent to the loser’s side. Meanwhile Tom and Richard were working their way through the loser’s side for the chance to match up again with Fred and Gary who were on the hill waiting for someone. Tom and Richard would have to beat Fred and Gary twice to take the championship, but that didn’t happen. Fred and Gary won the first match for the Championship. Congrats to Fred and Gary!

Sponsor’s Gifts: La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant – Tom “Half Jacket” Barrett – Gift Certificate; Xpert Automotive in Catalina – Randy “Thin Man” Smith – Gift Certificate

The day started by 14 participants meeting at the Roadrunner Grille at 11:15 a.m. for an early lunch. The Scotch Doubles tournament started at 1:00 p.m. and lasted three hours with 26 games of 8-Ball being played. The 14 participants consumed too many scrumptious éclairs whipped up by our own Fred “The Baker” and some Cadbury Crème eggs brought by Karl “English.” We competed and met some new friends that shared our passion. That is a good day! Rack ’em up!

Pool Players of the Brooke wants to extend a big thank you to all our participants.