Francophiles celebrate Feast of Kings

Pat Smith

King Kakes were being served and champagne flutes were saluting our newly crowned royalty at our annual Feast of Kings celebration held at the lovely home of Chris and Christiane Millar on January 7. More than 50 members and guests created food fit for a King and when the tokens hidden inside the King Kakes were discovered, we crowned our Kings David and Chris and Queen Jan. Each royal delivered an appropriate speech to us, their subjects, and we toasted each of them with vigor. Our sommelier, Bob Kramer, kept our glasses filled with wine and champagne and our raffle of unique French-themed items delighted the recipients.

Our royalty will again be honored at the much anticipated La Chandeleur Crepe Party, which will be held on February 18. At this party members create either savory or sweet fillings for hundreds of mouthwatering crepes. At this Mardi Gras themed celebration, members will don masks, hats and dress accordingly in typical New Orleans colors and style—we all have a splendid time together at this event!

The Foods and Wines of Four of the Regions of France—Provence, Burgundy, Loire and Bordeaux—will be created and shared on March 18. Members will choose one of the four regions and prepare an entree or dessert from that area of France. Wines will be paired with these dishes, so we will truly get a sampling of what it is like to wine and dine in these four areas of France.

Our Spring Fling is happening on April 15. Members compete in and will share the fun of friendly rivalry in a variety of games and entertainment. Our Season of Events will conclude in the Bastille Day Celebration on July 14.

If you wish further information about the SaddleBrooke Francophiles, please contact Pat Smith at 825-2409. We welcome prospective members from SaddleBrooke, The Preserve and SaddleBrooke Ranch. Vive La France!