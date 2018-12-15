First annual Dog Park Fun Day attracts 100+

Diane Aaron

Over 100 people participated in the first SaddleBrooke Dog Park Fun Day on November 3.

The day began with the special dedication of Riley’s Place, named in honor of Riley Mersey and made possible by a generous donation from his human companions, Pat and David Mersey.

Riley’s Place is a multi-purpose portion of the park designed for mature dogs and for training classes. Riley, a Shih Tzu, lived the “Life of Riley” and lived to be 17 years and four months, providing inspiration to all.

Jeremy Brown, owner of the Complete Canine, along with his staff, came to Fun Day and provided demonstrations of how an agility course is run. There were expert dogs, along with those who were very hesitant.

Eileen Aird of SaddleBrooke with standard poodle Isaac demonstrated how an agility course is run. However, all the dogs ended up trying the event and enjoying it.

Also part of the fun was Musical Blankets and tunnels as well as other games, provided by Camp Bow Wow and staff, led by expert trainer Lisa Ostazeski.

And not to be forgotten is the Bake Sale, which sold out to the dismay of all the doggy noses who sniffed the good things. Marcia Vernon was the chair of this portion of Fun Day.

The membership table was manned by Donna Bauman and Snoopy and Charlie Brown (Tammy and Chuck Brown) made the rounds and collected dollars for the doggie biscuit count.

Another highlight was the first public showing of a canine-themed quilt donated by Kelly Rospond and Woody Thompson. The quilt is being raffled to raise funds for the dog park. Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five tickets. Drawing was November 28 at the Dog Park’s annual Holiday Party. For further information, please contact Trudy Rossi 225-0275.

Golf cart “taxi rides” were provided to the park by Susan Williams, Sylvia Prokop and Linda Lewis.

Fun Day was chaired by Cynthia Martin, assisted by Mary Joviak, Jane Cullen, Darlene Weprich, Carol Kochnis, Nadine McAfee and Susan Williams.