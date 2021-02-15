Final Winners for the Eighth Annual Golf Car and Lights Parade

Fred Pilster

We had nearly 70 golf cars join in for the fun-filled parade and tour of many of the SaddleBrooke lighted homes. Most of the golf cars and many of the participants wore costumes and decorated their golf cars with lights in the Christmas spirit.

The winner for the best golf car was the Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus sled—Kathy and Steve Sanchez.

We gave a special award to the four “Just Elfing Around” bar carts with participants who all wore matching elf outfits and were led by Mike and Sandy Gianotti, Mary and Rolf Himpler, Marty and Glenn Fisher, Kathy and Bob Gennette.

The golf cars, lights, and costumed participants were some of the best we have seen in our eight years. Bob Koblewski has been nice enough to prepare a YouTube slide/video show of many of the golf carts that participated in the Lights Parade. To see them for yourself, go to their YouTube page at www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdgfIOW-8Mw.

The best home lights were:

*1st Place: 36213 S. Desert Sun Dr. owned by George and Gretchen Govier located in the Preserve section of SaddleBrooke. An amazing display of colored lights covering the ground and trees.

*2nd place was 36422 S. Ocotillo Canyon Dr. owned by Phil and Bonnie Johnson also located in the Preserve section of SaddleBrooke.

The 33 light displays we looked at were some of the best we have ever seen for the last eight years. The final choices were very difficult to make.

A special congratulations goes to the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse for their 44,000 lights display. Thanks to Bob Koblewski for the photos and Ed Moisio for laying out the whole route and leading us even though many of us seemed to have trouble following the Google Map route. Hopefully next year we can again have a party after the parade at the Activities Center and give out the awards.

Congratulations to all of the participants—have a healthy, very happy holiday and an awesome New Year.