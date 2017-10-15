Fall offerings from the SaddleBrooke Fine Arts Guild

Jeanne O’Meara

Fall is the perfect season to give generously of your time and talents to others. Our community is vibrant this time of year regrouping with old friends and making new ones. ‘Tis the season to try new things and expand one’s talents and interests.

After a very successful spring Open Studio offering to all SaddleBrooke residents, Open Studio sessions in the Topaz Room will again provide a safe place for creative discovery for Guild members. At no charge, Guild mentors have volunteered to offer encouragement, answer questions and perhaps offer new ideas to include in your art repertoire.

Now is the perfect time to join the Guild and take advantage of all that is offered. Members range from long-time, accomplished and recognized artists, to beginners and art lovers. It is a perfect place to start your creative journey or to continue it. The membership fee is only $20 annually due in September. Go to http://www.saddlebrookefinearts.org Membership page to join.

October, November, December Open Studio Sessions

Participants provide their own supplies and work on their own projects.

Mondays: Morning – Oil and Acrylic; Afternoon – Collage and Mixed Media

Wednesdays: Morning – Sunday Painters with Jim Morris

Thursdays: All Day – Pastels, Printmaking, Drawing, Art Discussions

Fridays: All day – Watercolor

In addition to the Open Studio sessions, three instructor-led classes will be offered to Guild members. SaddleBrooke residents who are not Guild members may participate for an additional $10 fee per class. These classes are offered on Tuesday mornings and Wednesday and Tuesday afternoons in October through November.

Coming in January the Winter/Spring season begins with more instructor-led classes.

Fall Schedule; Instructor-led Classes

For more information and registration go to the Classes page at http://www.saddlebrookefinearts.org. All classes are held in the Topaz Room, HOA2 Arts and Crafts building.

Tuesday Oils with Wanda Mitchell Tucker: Tuesdays 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., October 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. All levels: $100 members, $110 non-members

Wednesday Oils with Wanda Mitchell Tucker: Wednesdays 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. October 4, 11, 18, 25, November 1. All levels: $100 members, $110 non-members

Beginning Drawing with Laurie Brussel: Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. to noon, October 17, 24, 31, November 7 and 14. All levels: $120 for members, $130 non-members

Open Figure Drawing Studio with Laurie Brussel: First Saturday of the month 9:00 a.m. to noon, October and November. All levels: $10 model fee

Fall Open Studio Exploration Sessions

No registration required: first come, first served. You must provide your own supplies. Contact the session leader for more information. All Open Studio sessions are held in the Topaz Room, HOA2 Arts and Crafts Building.

Monday: Intro to Zentangle with Catherine Eighmy; 1:30 p.m., October 5

Monday: Collage with Gail Kolenda; 1:30 p.m., October 9, 16

Thursday: Zentangle Gems with Catherine Eighmy; 1:30 p.m., October 12

Monday: Artist Travel Journals with Catherine Eighmy; 1:30 p.m., October 23

Friday: Watercolor with Guild Artists; 1:00 p.m., October 6, 13, 20, 27, November 3, 10, 17, December 1, 8, 15

Monday: Collage with Gretchen Bierbaum; 1:00 p.m., November 6, 13

Monday: Soul Collage with Deb Kresnicka; 1:00 p.m., December 4

Artist’s Way book discussion with Deb Kresnicka coming in January