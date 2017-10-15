Exploring the end of life journey – seminar October 25

Ron Feller

FHAN is sponsoring a workshop to be held at Vista de la Montana United Methodist Church in Catalina on Wednesday afternoon, October 25, 2017, from 1:00 to 3:30 p.m. to discuss End of Life Planning and Hospice Care as well as to identify resources available locally for assistance and support to individuals, caregivers and their families. Our featured speakers will be Frank Williams, PhD., Community Educator for Casa de la Luz Hospice and Karen MacDonald, M.Div., Health Ministry Manager for Interfaith Community Services (ICS).

Dr. Williams and Reverend MacDonald will collaborate on engaging with attendees so that they will learn the importance of Considering Our Life Values; Having Conversations About Our Advance Care Wishes; Understanding Hospice Care and Palliative Care; Documenting Our Wishes for Care.

FHAN has arranged for local agencies to staff information tables to discuss available resources and distribute literature. Already confirmed are Pima County on Aging, IMPACT of Southern Arizona, Interfaith Community Services, Casa de la Luz Hospice, Alzheimer’s Association, Senior Village at SaddleBrooke, MHC Healthcare and Funeral Consumer Alliance of Arizona. Attendees may visit with these representatives during registration at the break between speakers and at the end of the workshop. If you’d like to attend, please RSVP by October 18 by calling 304-25-3426 or by email to FHANworkshops@gmail.com.

Faith Health Alliance North is a voluntary group of local organizations, individuals and churches whose primary mission is to sponsor conferences on life issues of particular interest to local seniors within the nearby communities of SaddleBrooke, Catalina, Oro Valley, Rancho Vistoso and North Tucson as well as Oracle, San Manuel and Mammoth. If you’re interested in learning more about FHAN or joining our group, please contact Jayne Raffety, Health Ministry Moderator, Mountain Shadows Presbyterian Church at 520-825-7858.