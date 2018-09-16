Join the fall 2018 Spanish classes in SaddleBrooke with instructor Judy Freeman.

Remember, learning a new language helps your brain stay fit. Join up to do exactly that and have lots of fun, too!

Why just study Spanish anywhere else, when you can learn to speak it with Español y Más?

Each step is a class meeting each week for 12 weeks, starting the week of October 9.

Choose the one that suits you best!

A path to conversation

Step 1: From the alphabet to basic verbs and dialogues; $155; Monday 1:00-3:00 p.m. Agate Room, SaddleBrooke TWO

Step 2: Present and past time; $155; Tuesday 10:00 a.m.-noon Agate Room, SaddleBrooke TWO

Step 3: Possessives, reflexives, future; $155; Wednesday 1:00-3:00 p.m. Agate Room, SaddleBrooke TWO

Step 4: More tenses, Commands; $165; Monday 9:00 a.m.-noon Agate Room, SaddleBrooke TWO

Step 5: Subjunctive, por and para; $165; Tuesday 1:00-4:00 p.m. Agate Room, SaddleBrooke TWO

Conversation and Grammar; $145; For those who have developed their conversational skills and want to maintain and improve them through lots of talking, some reading and grammar review; Wednesday 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Location TBA

Questions? Want to sign up? Contact Judy Freeman at 818-2256 or jayfree@earthlink.net.

Also visit our website for constant updates www.espanolymas.wordpress.com.