Dont Drink the Water

Anne Hammond

Tickets for Community Players production of Don’t Drink the Water by Woody Allen presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc. are selling fast!

The play is set somewhere behind the Iron Curtain in the 1960s, but will be updated for our 2019 audience. An ordinary American family goes on vacation to Europe and unintentionally causes an international spying incident when Walter, the New Jersey caterer turned tourist, photographs a sunset in a sensitive region. In order to stay out of jail, the Hollander family takes refuge in the American Embassy surrounded by Soviet forces. The Hollanders’ stay at the embassy is complicated by Walter’s delicate palate, a refugee priest, an impending visit from an Arab emir and the absent ambassador’s diplomatically incompetent son. As you can guess, hilarity ensues.

The cast is currently hard at work in rehearsals preparing for what will be a really fun evening. And both HOAs are planning a delicious dinner for all theater-goers. Evening performances for the upcoming 2019 dinner show will be held Sunday, March 17-Wednesday, March 20 at SaddleBrooke One Vistas, and Friday, March 22-Sunday, March 24 at SaddleBrooke TWO MVCC Ballroom. Ticket prices are $49 per person inclusive. There will be a no host bar. For tickets at SaddleBrooke One ,contact the Administrative office. For tickets at SaddleBrooke TWO, visit the Box Office or go on the website, www.tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com.

Raffle tickets for Eve Fly’s set piece paintings will be available at every performance.

For further information contact Susan Sterling at swsaz79@gmail.com or Carol Merlini at calzonakids@gmail.com.