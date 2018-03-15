Don Plapinger secures his seat on the train

Bob Edelblut

Everyone knows by now that when I say “the train,” I am making reference to the MPMGA’s hole-in-one train. Believe me every member wants his seat on this train! Don Plapinger recorded his third hole-in-one on December 4, 2016. It was the 17th ace recorded by a member in that historic year. He lost his seat when the calendar turned to 2017. Guess what? On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, Don scored his fourth hole-in-one, the third by a member this year, and best of all regained his seat. Wow! Congratulations, again.

This time the 11th hole at the Preserve Golf Club was his victim. He thought his shot was 160 yards and after a lengthy discussion with himself he decided to use his six hybrid. His first reaction was that his shot was heading toward that troublesome bunker guarding the right side of the green—everyone heard him screaming, “don’t go in the bunker.” All of a sudden it was a great shot. All of a sudden, the chants were, “where are we going to drink?” Isn’t it amazing how one little bounce of the ball can turn disaster into glory? Yes, Fred Dianda and Mark Gingrich confirmed the happening blow by blow.

Don has been a part of the SaddleBrooke community for several years and I am sure that many of you know him well so there is really no reason for me to write again about his golfing history. But, here are a few recent highlights that put even more twinkles in his eyes. The day before his hole-in-one on the ninth hole at MountainView he scored an eagle when he holed his gap wedge from 75 yards. That to him was more exciting than the ace. Then, the day after his hole-in-one he left for Portland to keep his skiing date with his young granddaughter. That was the top thrill on his three-day trip. Good stories!