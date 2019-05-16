Dinner theatre’s other 2019 raffle winners

Andrea Molberg

This year’s winners of the wonderful paintings donated by Eve and Stan Fly of Walls of Wonder have been announced. As she has before, classically trained artist Eve Fly created paintings to help support community theatre in SaddleBrooke. This March, dinner theatre patrons had the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets before and during each of Community Circle Players’ seven sold-out performances of Don’t Drink the Water held at SaddleBrooke One’s Vistas and the MV Ballroom in SaddleBrooke TWO. Raffle tickets cost $10 each, three for $25 or 15 for $100.

Winners of the raffled Arizona mountains and horse painting, Joe and Mary Colgan, are “the sweetest people you’ll ever meet” according to JP Blount one of the cast members. New to SaddleBrooke in September, Joe and Mary came from Durango, CO where they had lived for 37 years. Joe served there as the Mayor and on both the city council and the faculty at Fort Lewis College.

Joe and Mary began square dancing lessons in January where they met Community Circle Players cast members Tim Morsani and JP Blount. They found watching them perform in CCP’s dinner show Don’t Drink the Water a delight. In May the Colgan’s will graduate with the other 43 members of their class and become official members of the SaddleBrooke Squares square dance club. An announcement of their raffle win was made at a recent SaddleBrooke Squares event.

Mary had been waiting all day Monday after the show closed, hoping to learn via phone that they had won the raffle. They were thrilled they did. Both of them really enjoyed the show and Mary has always wanted to own a horse. Now she does.