Democratic Club welcomes candidates

Tim Koch

The March meeting of the SB Democrats Club featured Deedra Aboud, a Civil Rights attorney and social justice advocate from Scottsdale who is running for the US Senate seat currently held by Jeff Flake. Campaigning as “A Progressive Voice for Arizona,” Aboud spoke about the current attacks on net neutrality, citing them as attacks on America’s right to freedom of information.

In addition to Aboud, the club also welcomed several candidates for state offices including: Arnold Estrada, candidate for Pinal County Justice of the Peace, and two out-of-district candidates, Natalie Fierros Bock (AZ State Senate), and Pablo Correa (AZ State House). Both Bock and Correa are running in LD 8 which includes SaddleBrooke Ranch. The SB Dems are especially proud that Club Chair Hollace Lyon is running for the Arizona House here in LD 11.

David Coward, Pinal County Democratic Chairperson encouraged members to serve as Precinct Committee members. Interested members can contact Maureen Borland, SB Precinct Committee coordinator at 818-0964 for additional information.

Hollace Lyon reported that several members have volunteered to join the Steering Committee in vital roles, including Program Chair and website coordinator. Hollace also announced that the LD 11 Democrats annual fundraiser picnic will be held Saturday, May 5 in Sun City, Oro Valley.

The SaddleBrooke Democrat Club meets on the second Tuesday of every month in the Activity Center in SaddleBrooke One at 3:30 p.m. Come join the Blue Wave!