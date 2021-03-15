Dave Harmon Wins MPMGA’s Tournament of Champions

Alan Doan

The MountainView Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) Tournament of Champions was held at the Preserve on Jan. 13. Participants in this tournament are selected based on the number of points accumulated in MPMGA events held throughout the previous year. They must achieve four points to be eligible. That means winning an individual event (4 points), or two partner games (2 points) or four games in a foursome event (1 point).

Once that is achieved, players are divided into seven flights, according to individual handicaps. The overall tournament winner is the golfer with the lowest net score, and can come from any flight. As a bonus, each flight winner is automatically qualified for next year’s tournament.

The trophy this year went to Dave Harmon, with a net score of 66. Congratulations, Dave, on being the MPMGA’s 2021 overall Champion.

Flight Winners

Flight 1: George Kaplan, net 69

Flight 2: Bill Webster, net 73

Flight 3: Art Walsh, net 73

Flight 4: Peter Lebeau, net 72

Flight 5: Chuck Kelsey, net 71

Flight 6: Bruce Twining, net 70

Flight 7: Dave Harmon, net 66