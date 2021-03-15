Dave Harmon Wins MPMGA’s Tournament of Champions

Alan Doan
The MountainView Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA) Tournament of Champions was held at the Preserve on Jan. 13. Participants in this tournament are selected based on the number of points accumulated in MPMGA events held throughout the previous year. They must achieve four points to be eligible. That means winning an individual event (4 points), or two partner games (2 points) or four games in a foursome event (1 point).
Once that is achieved, players are divided into seven flights, according to individual handicaps. The overall tournament winner is the golfer with the lowest net score, and can come from any flight. As a bonus, each flight winner is automatically qualified for next year’s tournament.
The trophy this year went to Dave Harmon, with a net score of 66. Congratulations, Dave, on being the MPMGA’s 2021 overall Champion.
Flight Winners
Flight 1: George Kaplan, net 69
Flight 2: Bill Webster, net 73
Flight 3: Art Walsh, net 73
Flight 4: Peter Lebeau, net 72
Flight 5: Chuck Kelsey, net 71
Flight 6: Bruce Twining, net 70
Flight 7: Dave Harmon, net 66