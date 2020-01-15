DAR Notice

Danna C. Koelling

In October 2019 the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) admitted it’s one millionth member. We currently have about 180,000 active members.

Although membership is gained through documenting biological lineage to a patriot who served during the Revolutionary War, DAR is a community service oriented non-profit organization. We are devoted to patriotism, education, and historic preservation. Members serve their communities through volunteering for veterans. Our chapter works closely with the Southern Arizona Veterans Medical Center providing comfort items for the patients. We support the Fisher House. The local chapters raise funds to send veterans on an honor flight. We volunteer at nursing homes and in animal shelters. We assist in literacy programs, naturalization ceremonies, and history scholarship programs just to mention a few. We work to preserve our local history.

Patriots may have had military, civil, or patriotic service or be a signer of the Declaration of Independence. Honor them by preserving their service by joining the DAR. Bring what you know about your family history and the name of a patriot if you know it. Members will help you with the application process.

Our chapter meets in the Oro Valley area. Come meet us at the Oro Valley library on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring any information you have on your family history and we will assist you with the membership process, or contact us at 520-488-7707.