Cyclemasters pedal the Danube

Mike Brenny

Twenty-four SaddleBrooke Cyclemasters enjoyed a 12-day Danube River Cruise July 20-August 1. Club member Gloria Belanger of Bon Voyage Travel arranged the trip through Ama Waterways. The unique thing about this cruise is that the boat had 20 bicycles and guides available to us. We had the flexibility to see this beautiful part of the world by bus, foot or bicycle. Great fun!

The trip originated in Vienna, Austria with tours of the Royal Treasures and the city. We even attended a Mozart and Strauss concert. Stunning! We then boarded the beautiful Ama Sonata riverboat for our Danube Serenade adventure. The first night on board we were guests at the Chef’s Table where we were wined and dined in an intimate, private setting just for our group. This was a wonderful way to begin our cruise. Along the way we visited the cities of Durnstein, Melk, Linz and Salzburg in Austria and Passau, Regensburg and Nuremburg in Germany. We had numerous excursions to choose from to see all the sights. Great fun!

The culmination of the trip was a two-night stay in Prague, Czech Republic. This beautiful city charmed all of us. The cleanliness and hospitality were apparent. It was a great way to cap off the trip.

You, too, can be part of our club and cycle SaddleBrooke and the Tucson area and join us on both our domestic and foreign excursions. We have a Las Vegas trip planned for this fall and a European bike and barge trip planned for next year. Check us out at saddlebrookecyclemasters.org and see what we are all about. Our mission is to cycle for fun, fitness and community service. Come join us!