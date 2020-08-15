CycleMasters Celebrate the 4th

Madelaine Salas

What a perfect morning for a bike ride! Instead of our usual lime green club jerseys, the CycleMasters chose to ride on the 4th sporting red, white, and blue. A couple dozen members showed up for the holiday ride all decked out, socially distanced of course! The group broke up into their usual riding groups: Hot Shots, Semi-Hot Shots, Sensibles, and Casuals. As you may have guessed, the groups’ names suggest their riding speed. After an hour’s ride, many stayed for coffee or breakfast at the RoadRunner. We all miss the group’s other social events during this season of pandemic, but we’re trying to get back to a new kind of normal as are so many other organizations. We see a lot of new riders on the streets of SaddleBrooke these days. If you are interested in joining our club, check out our website at saddlebrookecyclemasters.org.

Ride safely!