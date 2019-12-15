CycleMasters’ bicycle round-up

On Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, SaddleBrooke CycleMasters will again conduct their annual Bicycle Round-up. This event is designed to enable SaddleBrooke residents and friends to rid themselves of any excess bicycles, bicycle clothing, and bicycle parts/accessories in order to help our less fortunate neighbors. The CycleMasters are again proud to be teaming with BICAS (Bicycle Inter Community Art and Salvage) of Tucson and Wheel for Kids to co-host this event. BICAS is able to provide a variety of programs to the community such as learning how to fix a bicycle, earn a bicycle, create unique art from recycled materials, and provide programs specifically targeted towards youth. Wheels for Kids, takes used bicycles, refurbishes them, and then, free of charge, sees that they get to youths, refugee adults, and families who would otherwise be unable to afford the joy of riding their own bike.

The bicycle round-up is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2020, in the southeast section of the SaddleBrooke MountainView (SaddleBrooke TWO) parking lot from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bikes, parts, accessories, car racks – all are welcome.

If you need someone to pick-up your donation prior to the event, please contact us at bobsalas46@gmail.com to make arrangements.

Please check your garages and help us make this round-up the biggest success yet.

Ride safely and visit our website Saddlebrookecyclemasters.org for further information.