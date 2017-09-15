It’s a Cowboy Cookout Fur Critters & Adoption event

The Cowboy Cookout fur Critters is on November 1 beginning at 4:00 p.m. on the beautiful patio at the HOA 1 Clubhouse. Chef Dave will cook juicy burgers and hot dogs on the outside grill, and the all-you-can-eat buffet will offer yummy sides and cookies. There will be a no-host bar beginning at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $25 inclusive and go on sale October 11 at 9:00 a.m. in the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse foyer. Bring cash for the Lucky Number and 50/50 raffles. With our cowboy theme, feel free to dress in your best Western garb. Lindsay Nicholson will play his Caribbean Cowboy music with some sing-alongs! This event was sold out last year, so get your tickets early.

A pet rescue event isn’t complete without dogs looking for forever homes! If you have room in your heart for a pet in need, meet us on the grass between 4:00-5:45 p.m. Everyone welcome.