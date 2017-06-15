Community Church at SaddleBrooke’s Choir makes a joyful noise

Leah Kari and Nancy Carlson

Finding fellowship and fun is just one of the benefits of being a member of the Community Church at SaddleBrooke’s choir.

The men and women of the CCSB’s choir and their spouses gathered for a patio party and sing-along Wednesday, May 17 at Ron and Leah Kari’s home. In addition to the usual appetizer and unit party goings on we experience in SaddleBrooke, we had an impromptu sing-along of gospel and praise songs under the stars.

Along with people who love to sing, our group has some pretty accomplished cooks.

Some of the pies, cakes and treats baked by the ladies were worthy of the Blue Ribbon at any county fair.

You can hear the choir at the Community Church at SaddleBrooke, an all denominational church, on Sundays at the DesertView Theater where services start at 8:30 a.m.