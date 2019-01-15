January 2019, Religion

Christmas service cantata at CCSB

Carol Thompson

Under the direction of Ron Aeschliman, the Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) choir performed it’s first time ever Christmas Cantata to a DesertView Performing Arts Theatre audience of approximately 475 on December 9 in SaddleBrooke. Those in attendance received a spiritual blessing through the music and responded with a standing ovation.

Following the overwhelming praise response from the congregation, Director Aeschliman scheduled an Easter Cantata to be performed on Palm Sunday, April 14 at 8:30 a.m. in the same location. If there are any questions, please call the Parish House at 520-825-5394 or ccsbsaddlebrooke@gmail.com.

CCSB is a Christ-centered Church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where people receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us at the DesertView Performing Arts Center in SaddleBrooke every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.