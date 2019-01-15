Christmas service cantata at CCSB

Carol Thompson

Under the direction of Ron Aeschliman, the Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) choir performed it’s first time ever Christmas Cantata to a DesertView Performing Arts Theatre audience of approximately 475 on December 9 in SaddleBrooke. Those in attendance received a spiritual blessing through the music and responded with a standing ovation.

Following the overwhelming praise response from the congregation, Director Aeschliman scheduled an Easter Cantata to be performed on Palm Sunday, April 14 at 8:30 a.m. in the same location. If there are any questions, please call the Parish House at 520-825-5394 or ccsbsaddlebrooke@gmail.com.

CCSB is a Christ-centered Church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where people receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us at the DesertView Performing Arts Center in SaddleBrooke every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.