Christmas Service Cantata at CCSB

Carol Thompson

The Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) choir will be performing a first time ever Christmas Cantata at the December 9 service.

We invite everyone to come and join this special service of Oh Holy Night music. The choir started practice on August 1 for this special event.

CCSB is a Christ-centered church with the mission to glorify God by becoming a community of grace where people receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ. Join us at the DesertView Performing Arts Center in SaddleBrooke December 9 and every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. All are welcome.