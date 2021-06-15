Celebración de Señora

Dottie Adams

Olé May! It was a month full of celebrations from start to finish. The Saddlebrooke Line Dance Club (SBLDC) señoras added to the calendar by celebrating Mexico’s holiday with a Seis de Mayo party.

Mi casa es su casa proved to be true, as Dolores Riccardone opened her home to host the celebration. The afternoon festivities included a themed dance and music playlist for all levels of dancers, assembled by Terri Gage. She also served as the DJ for the event. Deb Adinolfi of the Social Committee is also to be credited for working behind the scenes to ensure the successful outcome. A limit of 25 sign ups included a waiting list, as news of the event was made available to members.

The attendees were encouraged to dress in themed attire as they danced the EZ Tango With Me Darling, Mamita, Bendito Rumba, and Shot of Tequila to the music of “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás,” “Muérdeme,” “Bendito Rumba,” and “Drunk.” That’s a total of 17 routines in all. Halfway through the playlist, señoras enjoyed an intermission and helped themselves to food and drinks.

Shot of Tequila was found on the dance floor, but it was not on the menu! The señoras sipped margaritas, iced tea, or lemonade. They enjoyed a choice of delicioso tacos or taco salad. Lemon squares for dessert, all prepared by Shirley Miller, completed the feast.

Muchas gracias echoed for Dolores, Terri, Shirley, and Deb as the celebration came to an end.

The SBLDC is happy to announce the time has finally arrived when we can welcome new members to the club.

If you would like to join the SBLDC, check out our website at www.sbldc.weebly.com or contact Kay Caulkins by email at [email protected] Members enjoy a flexible choice of line dance lessons and workshop sessions, with no pre-bookings required for the bargain membership fee of $10 per year! Why miss all the fun? Sign up now!