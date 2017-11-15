CCSB tours Tri-Community Food Bank

Kathy Doran

The Mission Committee from the Community Church at SaddleBrooke (CCSB) went on a tour of the Tri-Community Food Bank (TCFB) in Mammoth, Arizona. Our committee frequently tours the missions that CCSB supports to learn the needs of the various missions.

“Let no child go to bed hungry” is TCFB’s mission statement.

The TCFB offers food boxes to clients in the community five days a week. These food boxes provide food for families living in Oracle, San Manuel and Mammoth and to those needy families living as far east as Reddington Pass and as far north as Aravaipa.

Additionally, TCFB offers Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday meals, as well as an Adopt-a-Family program offering gifts for children at Christmas time.

The TCFB also offers once annually utility and rent assistance, based on need and funding availability. They also have a thrift shop offering gently-used clothing and household goods at very reasonable prices. TCFB is an all-volunteer organization; non-profit 501c(3) and Arizona Charitable agency.

Community Church at SaddleBrooke meets every Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. in the DesertView Theater. We are an all-denominational Christian church of grace where people will receive, live and share the love of Jesus Christ.

