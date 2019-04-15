April 2019, Religion CCSB record-breaking 32 new members April 15, 2019 Stuart Bridges, Kurt Brunell, Linda and John Crum, Linda Davis Bonnie and Bob Johnson, Karen and Marc Johnson Judy Saks, Betty Smith, Jim Steger Cheryl and Jerry Fay, Richard Hardy, Brenda Henrichs and Melanie Vanhole Patricia and Ron Lenz, Shirley McCarey, Bill Myers, Bonnee Norris Share this:Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)