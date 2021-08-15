CCP Dinner Theatre Is Back in The Brooke

Andrea Molberg

In November, SaddleBrooke’s theatrical group, Community Circle Players (CCP), will once again bring us six nights of live dinner theatre. The long-awaited show is going on! The call for cast and crew members is official.

CCP co-founder Susan Sterling and four other CCP directors—Carol Merlini, David Fuller, Tim Morsani (coordinating director), and Connie Ward—are eagerly looking for SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents to audition for the eight plays that comprise An Evening of One Acts. Plus, they seek production crew members to handle lights, sound, sets, and costumes.

The dinner theatre production of short one acts (approximately 10 minutes each), interspersed between a tasty appetizer, entrée, and dessert, is sure to be fun for audiences, performers, and crew alike. What can you expect? Comedies, drama, and dramedies. There will be mummies, a married couple in a theatre trying to decide during intermission whether to leave the play and maybe each other, a dog named Faro, jumbled conversations like you might find in a retirement community, a member of the Ku Klux Klan, spouses in a laundry mishap, and much more.

Auditions for the production of eight plays will be held Monday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in SaddleBrooke TWO MountainView Ballroom West. Please plan to come both days and feel free to audition for one or more acts. You may be perfect for more than one part. With some of the roles extremely small (just a few lines) and others more elaborate, this is a great opportunity for novice performers, along with seasoned ones, to get involved and have fun.

If you want to read the scripts before auditioning, contact CCP co-founder and producer Shawne Cryderman at [email protected] and sign a nondisclosure agreement to keep the show’s content a surprise. Scripts will be available for a maximum of three days from Monday, Aug. 30 through Sept. 13.

Considering being part of the production crew? Please come to the Sept. 13 and 14 auditions and contact producer Shawne Cryderman at [email protected] or Susan Sterling at [email protected]

Performance dates are Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 8, 9, and 10 plus Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12, 13, and 14. In honor of Veterans Day, there will be no show on the evening of Nov. 11. The $49 tickets include both the performance and dinner, which will be in the MountainView Ballroom.

Rehearsals will be Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from Sept. 20 to Oct. 28, and a few accommodations can be made if needed for schedule conflicts. Tech week is Nov. 1 through 5.

The show is going on! See you at auditions!