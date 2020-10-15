Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter of MOAA Tentatively Resumes Fall Meetings

Col. Bill Nagy USAR (Ret.)

The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter (CMSC) of Tucson Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will tentatively resume its fall 2020 meetings on Oct. 17, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at a venue to be determined. At whichever venue is determined, all sanitary precautions will be in effect, social distancing will be maintained, and all attendees must wear masks. Attendees will be requested to bring their own individual masks and bottled water. Meeting agenda will be provided to all members via the internet prior to Oct. 17.

The meeting agenda will include a condensed business meeting along with a guest speaker presentation by Col. Marty Lenzini who will speak on his experiences as a Marine jet pilot. Col. Lenzini holds the award of the Distinguished Flying Cross along with numerous other decorations. Lunch will not be available for this meeting. Interested members can adjourn to a local eating venue after the meeting if they so desire. All members and non-members interested in attending the proposed meeting should contact Col. Kurt McMillen at kmmcmillen@gmail.com or 520-270-5856, or Col. Bill Nagy at wjnagy@yahoo.com or 520-355-5064. Wives are always welcome. Seating is limited to the first 18 members to confirm with Col. McMillen.

The Catalina Mountains Satellite Chapter of Tucson MOAA is a part of Tucson MOAA and encompasses northwest Tucson to include Catalina, Oracle, parts of Oro Valley and Marana, SaddleBrooke, and Sun City. For additional information contact Col. Bill Nagy at wjnagy@yahoo.com or visit www.tucsonmoaa.com.

The Military Officer Association of America is a non-profit veterans’ association dedicated to maintaining a strong national defense and preserving the earned entitlements of members of the uniformed services and their families and survivors.