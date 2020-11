Stuart Watkins

buzzards soar searching high

spot roadkill and descend from the sky

alerting kin that dinner is nigh

as the first to land feast on the eyes

cousins, nephews, uncles and aunts

share the guts, flesh and thighs

leaving fur for sun to bake dry

skull, and striped clean bones

let for mice, worms, and others to eat

buzzards would rather devour the meat