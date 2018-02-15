“Broadway” presented by SaddleBrooke Singers

Steph Mattie

I’m going to let you all in on a little secret. After we finished our 50s Rock and Roll concert, I wondered how we would top the energy of last spring’s show. I told my husband that I was crossing my fingers in hope of a Broadway themed program. Well, I was so excited when our director, Tanya Elias-Graf, announced the theme for the 2018 show would be “Everything’s Coming Up Broadway.” What could be more crowd pleasing than an assortment of Broadway medleys performed by your SaddleBrooke friends and neighbors?

What can you expect from the April SaddleBrooke Singer show? Our line-up includes music from some of the most beloved Broadway musicals throughout the years. There are numbers to take you down memory lane from The Sound of Music, West Side Story and My Fair Lady. The familiar tunes from these classic shows are sure to have the audience humming along. Stirring pieces from Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera will transport you to France, where you will experience an emotional journey through song. And don’t worry, there are plenty more Broadway favorites in the show to delight you all! Make plans now to attend one of the performances on April 6 and 8 at the Desert View Performing Arts Center.

In my article last month, I invited anyone with a love of singing to join us for a fun-filled and rewarding spring season. The chance to sing a variety of great Broadway selections was also a powerful enticement. On behalf of the SB Singers, I am pleased to welcome our seven new members! The SaddleBrooke Singers Organization is comprised of SaddleBrooke residents and has been presenting programs to the community for almost 25 years. For more information about the SB Singers, please contact Jay Hansen at 520-271-8542.