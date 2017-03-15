British Club ladies’ coffee morning and book exchange

Twink Gates-Zimdar

At the home of Joan Reichert on Saturday, February 11, eleven members and two guests of the British Club welcomed Joan’s sister Gillian Sharp, visiting from New Brunswick, Canada and friend Angie Muto from Sicily. The happy throng enjoyed a delightful Valentine’s coffee morning. As well as coffee and tea, of course, Joan served a delicious selection of Valentine’s goodies which included double chocolate log, coconut/chocolate squares, brownie bites, strawberry swirl cheesecake, shortbread cookies, chocolate fingers, fresh strawberries, cheese squares, cherry tomatoes and olives.

While others around the nation were suffering the chilly weather, it was so nice to enjoy a beautiful, sunny morning here in SaddleBrooke.

Everyone thanked Joan for inviting them into her home for this very enjoyable Valentine’s Coffee morning and Book Exchange.

Every second and fourth Friday of the month the British Club has a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1:00 until around 4:00 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For membership information contact Joan Reichert at 720-375-5516, email nanny471055@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds, or has previously held, a British passport and is a current homeowner of SBOA1, SBHOA2 or SaddleBrooke Ranch. The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 46 members from the following hometowns:

England: London, Brighton, Bradford – West Yorkshire, Coventry, Cambridge, Didsbury (Manchester)

Battle – Sussex, Dingle and Atherton – Liverpool, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Louth and Uttersby – Lincolnshire, Felixstowe, Bristol, Cowley – Oxford, Ashbourne – Derbyshire, Southsea – Hampshire, Wigan, Leeds and Newbury, Berkshire Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Ireland: Limerick City

Scotland: Glasgow

Wales: Blaenavon, Swansea – Glamorgan

Canada: Rossland – British Colunbia, Calgary – A;berta, Sault St. Marie – Ontario

France: Loches, Loire Valley

U.S.A.: California: San Francisco, King City, Yorba Linda; Illinois: Chicago; Massachusetts: Needham; New Jersey: Nutley; Montana: Billings; West Virginia: Elkins, Beverly; East Texas: Fort Stockton