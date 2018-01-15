British Club enjoys holiday party

Twink Gates-Zimdar

On Friday, December 15, twenty-five members and six guests of The British Club enjoyed their annual Christmas Party at the Activities Center. After cocktails at 6:00 p.m. a potluck buffet, contributed by all members, was served where they enjoyed a delicious turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Following dinner, featuring once again Accordionists Shirley and Jim O’Brien Music on the Road, entertained with fun holiday music. Everyone sang along with printed song sheets and members agreed, a jolly good time was had by all. Music on the Road graciously donated their fee to IMPACT.

Following dinner, the evening continued with delicious desserts being served, consisting of homemade Sherry Trifle, Fruit and Jelly Trifle, mince pies, chocolate bark and brownies. Finishing the evening some joined in dancing the Hokey Pokey and the Conga Line. Everyone thanked the board and committee for their efforts to make this a very successful holiday event.

Generous donations were also made by members to IMPACT of Southern Arizona. David Taylor, treasurer of the British Club and IMPACT, would ensure that IMPACT receive these donations for an extremely worthwhile cause.

IMPACT of Southern Arizona (formerly Catalina Community Services) is a non-profit organization operating in under-served southern Arizona communities providing comfort and assistance to those in distress. They furnish food for the hungry, support to seniors, clothes for those in need and they provide education for our youth, families and individuals.

Every second and fourth Friday of the month the British Club has a social event in the bar area at SaddleBrooke Clubhouse which includes the following activities: Canasta, Mexican Train and maybe Bridge from 1:00 until around 4:00 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For membership information contact: Joan Reichert at 720-375-5516; email nanny471055@gmail.com.

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds or has previously held a British passport and is a current homeowner of SBHOA One, SBHOA Two or SaddleBrooke Ranch.

The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 38 members from the following home towns:

England: London, Brighton, Bradford – West Yorkshire, Coventry, Cambridge, Didsbury (Manchester), Battle – Sussex, Dingle and Atherton – Liverpool, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Louth and Uttersby – Lincolnshire; Felixstowe, Bristol, Cowley – Oxford, Ashbourne – Derbyshire, Southsea – Hampshire, Wigan, Leeds and Newbury, Berkshire Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Isle of Man: Douglas and Foxdale

Ireland: Limerick City

Scotland: Glasgow

Wales: Blaenavon, Swansea – Glamorgan

Canada: Rossland – British Columbia; Calgary – Alberta, Sault St. Marie – Ontario

France: Loches, Loire Valley

U.S.A.: California: San Francisco, King City, Yorba Linda; Illinois: Chicago; Massachusetts: Needham; New Jersey: Nutley; Montana: Billings; West Virginia: Elkins, Beverley