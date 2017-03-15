Bridge Senior Olympics

Ann Kuperberg

The Senior Olympics Bridge competition in Tucson at the end of January yielded SaddleBrooke winners, master points, tee-shirts, pins and lunch.

There were three sections with 48 players in the Open game, 40 in the Under 500 division and 36 in the Under 50 category.

People from SaddleBrooke who placed in the Open Pairs were Peter Godfrey and his partner and Sharon Wyles and Ann Kuperberg.

In the Under 500 category, players who received master points were Stephanie Parks and her partner, Sue Bush and Joyce Hagin and Ed and Barb Haugland.

The Under 50 level winners were Michael Pickering and Carl Traver who also received medals for coming in First Place.

Congratulations to the winners and all who participated. The competition was fierce but a great way to improve your game.