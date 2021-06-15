Biospherian and Scientist Discusses a New World Flora

Zann Wilson, Pinal County Master Gardener

Your SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are excited to bring you Dr. Linda Leigh, Biospherian and scientist, with her presentation, A New World Flora: Selection of Plant Species for Biosphere 2, an online community education program Thursday, June 17 at 1 p.m.

Dr. Leigh was the director of the Terrestrial Ecological Systems for the Biosphere 2 project from 1985 to 1991 and crew member of the original two-year closure of Biosphere 2 from 1991 to 1993. She directed species selections, collection, growing, planting, and management of the terrestrial systems to support eight people.

How would you choose the plants that would feed you, produce your oxygen, consume your CO2, and create a functioning biosphere for 100 years? From Dr. Leigh, “This program discusses how and why we chose the plants that made the desert, savannah, and rainforest inside Biosphere 2.” Don’t miss this informative presentation.

If you have a chance, please take the time to view a documentary about the Biosphere 2 project called Spaceship Earth. You can rent it or stream on various streaming services. The rental cost is minimal.

Register at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners under events.

For questions about registration, contact [email protected]