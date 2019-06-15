Avoiding speed bumps

Most of us don’t like speed bumps but many of us like to go too fast. There is a way to eliminate the need for more speed humps which disrupt a smooth drive, potentially damage vehicles and cost the HOA (us) to install. How? Go slower. Please.

Because community safety is crucial, the SaddleBrooke TWO Board has taken steps to encourage residents, employees and tradespeople to slow down and smell the wildflowers. Speed threatens not only the peace and health but, also, the financial well-being of our community because all homeowners will be liable if an accident resulting in injury triggers a lawsuit against the HOA. Plus, a poor safety reputation will harm home values.

Residents have reported many near misses pulling out of their garages, pulling into their driveways in golf carts and simply walking with and without pets. They have asked for action. Hoping to avoid the need for more speed humps, the Board created safety corridors where fines are doubled and has undertaken traffic surveys to monitor the amount of excessive speeding.

You can make a difference. Research shows that several speed humps in a row aid speed reduction. Don’t want more speed bumps? If we slow down, we avoid the need for them.