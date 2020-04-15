April Gardening Lecture

Zann Wilson

The Gardeners Exchange, in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners, invites you to attend Backyards Bats presented by Scott Richardson, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist. He has responsibility over the previously endangered lesser long-nosed bat. The program will be held on Wed., April 15 in the Sol Ballroom, SaddleBrooke Ranch, at 1 p.m.

Scott first became interested in bats while working for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources back in the late ’80s and early ’90s. In coming to Tucson, Arizona in 1994 as the urban wildlife biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, Scott conducted research on urban bats and did public education and outreach related to bats.

No registration needed. Open seating. For more information, contact Zann Wilson at zannlwilson@gmail.com or call 219-263-3261.