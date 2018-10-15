Annual Skin Cancer Research Fundraiser set for November 17

TJ Duffy

Skin cancer is by far the most common type of cancer. Current estimates are that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime. It is estimated that approximately 9,500 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with skin cancer every day. Research estimates that non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC), including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, affects more than three million Americans a year. Women had the greatest increase in incidence rates for both types of NMSC.

The University of Arizona Skin Cancer Institute (SCI) is nationally recognized for advances in skin cancer research. SaddleBrooke Tennis Club partners with SCI and the University of Arizona Women’s and Men’s Tennis Teams to raise funds for skin cancer research on Saturday, November 17.

From disease origins to prevention and treatment, unraveling the science of skin cancer requires innovative research. The University of Arizona Cancer Center has been a leader in skin cancer research for decades. The University of Arizona Skin Cancer Institute brings together nationally recognized scientists to collaborate in the discovery of:

* Cutting-edge chemical agents to prevent skin cancer and reverse sun damage

* New and better treatments for skin cancer

* Improved early detection techniques

* How skin cancer develops and spreads

* Ways to help people change unhealthy sun-related behavior

STC players will bid for the right to partner with UofA players in eight exhibition matches. Like most STC events, there will be great food and libations to lend a party atmosphere to the fundraiser. All of the proceeds from food, auctions, player bidding and donations will be given to the Arizona Skin Cancer Institute to support research and treatment of this persistent disease.

What to expect at this worthy event?

* Free skin cancer screenings (more information to come)

* Fundraising prizes and giveaways

* Silent auction –restaurant vouchers/coupons; tennis and non-tennis goods; products and services from local businesses.

* Entertaining/skilled tennis play from UA student athletes and SaddleBrooke tennis players

* Great food

We hope you’ll spend a few hours and dollars with us to make a valuable contribution to the fight against this deadly disease. For more information, send an email to stcbod.tj@gmail.com.

Browse through hundreds of fun and interesting photos plus find event details on our Facebook page, you don’t need a Facebook account,

www.facebook.com/saddlebrooketennisclub.

STC is dedicated to the health and enjoyment of all SaddleBrooke residents. STC is the venue for fun in the outdoors. (Wear sunscreen.) To join us, just call Connie Kacer, Membership Chair at 825-7585 or the STC office at 825-0255. It’s that easy. We would love to have you.