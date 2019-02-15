Announcement from the Republican Women of Pinal County

The Republican Women of Pinal County will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 15 in the SaddleBrooke One Clubhouse Coyote Room. Our guest speaker will be Ms. Christina Sandefur and everyone is welcome to attend.

Christina Sandefur is Executive Vice President at the Goldwater Institute. She also develops policies and litigates cases advancing healthcare freedom, free enterprise, private property rights, free speech and taxpayer rights. Christina has won important victories for property rights in Arizona and works nationally to promote the Institute’s Private Property Rights Protection Act, a state-level reform that requires government to pay owners when regulations destroy property rights and reduce property values. She is also a co-drafter of the 40-state Right to Try initiative, now federal law, which protects terminally ill patients’ right to try safe investigational treatments that have been prescribed by their physician but are not yet FDA approved for market.

Christina is the co-author of the book Cornerstone of Liberty: Private Property Rights in 21st Century America (2016). She is a frequent guest on national television and radio programs, has provided expert legal testimony to various legislative committees and is a frequent speaker at conferences.

Christina is a graduate of Michigan State University College of Law and Hillsdale College.